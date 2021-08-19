Man City Holding Contract Renewal Talks With Rúben Dias

Manchester City are conducting talks with Rúben Dias over a contract extension, according to reports.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a sensation first season in the English top-flight as he helped City claim their fifth Premier League title and reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

The Portugal international, who amassed 50 appearances across all competitions for City last term, was signed from Benfica for a reported fee of £65 million to provide a solution to the Manchester side's defensive issues at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since arriving to the Etihad Stadium, Dias has revolutionised City's backline and has had a positive impact on the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and especially John Stones, who has flourished at the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence alongside Dias over the past year.

As reported by Daniel Cutts of The Sun, City are ready to offer an improved contract to Dias after just one season in east Manchester, which would bring a significant pay-rise for the centre-half, who currently earns £90,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions are willing to add an extra year to his existing contract at City, which is set to run till 2026, with the Etihad hierarchy pleased with the knock-on effect Dias has had on his peers since his arrival to the club.

Dias has established his status as one of the best and most solid defenders across Europe after an astounding campaign leading Guardiola's backline, which saw him claim the Premier League Player of the Season award for the previous season.

Dias was instrumental during City's breath-taking run to the Champions League final last season, as the Sky Blues got past the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSG to reach the European final, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Chelsea.

After tying John Stones and Ederson down to fresh contracts, City are looking to secure the future of one of their most valuable assets while aiming to bolster their existing squad by securing the arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham following the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million.

