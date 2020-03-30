Man City identify potential candidates to replace Pep Guardiola - former player 'under consideration'

Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain have identified between three and six managers that could replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager, as per a report by the Athletic.

The big question as to who replaces arguably the greatest manager Manchester City have ever had is already underway amongst City officials. Soriano and Begiristain have reportedly drawn up with around six names who could possibly succeed the Catalan boss.

One of the names under consideration is former player and U23's manager Patrick Viera. The Frenchman, who enjoyed an extremely decorated playing career, has managed at New York City and is the current in charge at OGC Nice.

It is still unknown how long Pep Guardiola will be in charge of the club; but with his contract running out at the end of next season, the club will want to be prepared if he decides to move on at that point.

The other managers under consideration are unknown, but recent reports have suggested former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is one the hierarchy are considering.

