City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City identify potential candidates to replace Pep Guardiola - former player 'under consideration'

harryasiddall

Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain have identified between three and six managers that could replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager, as per a report by the Athletic.

The big question as to who replaces arguably the greatest manager Manchester City have ever had is already underway amongst City officials. Soriano and Begiristain have reportedly drawn up with around six names who could possibly succeed the Catalan boss. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-bordeaux-nice
(Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)

One of the names under consideration is former player and U23's manager Patrick Viera. The Frenchman, who enjoyed an extremely decorated playing career, has managed at New York City and is the current in charge at OGC Nice. 

It is still unknown how long Pep Guardiola will be in charge of the club; but with his contract running out at the end of next season, the club will want to be prepared if he decides to move on at that point. 

Image placeholder title
(ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)

The other managers under consideration are unknown, but recent reports have suggested former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is one the hierarchy are considering. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City suspect top 6 rival behind plot to have UEFA ban upheld

Manchester City officials feel Arsenal are the perpetrators behind the bid for City's Champions League ban to be upheld next season.

Alex Farrell

Man City reveal stance on completing or ending the football season

Manchester City are said to be committed to finishing the current football season, but want assurances about the health conditions surrounding COVID-19.

harryasiddall

Manchester City open Etihad Stadium to NHS during COVID-19 crisis

Manchester City are set to open the Etihad Stadium to the NHS as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

Alex Farrell

Juventus consider swap deal to capture Man City star - PSG and Man United also interested

Italian giants Juventus are considering offering Douglas Costa as part of a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Man City centre-back set for summer departure - Juventus star wanted as his replacement

Man City centre-back John Stones is 'losing his battle' to stay at the club, with Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci said to be Pep Guardiola's preferred replacement.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola identifies 'three problem areas' of the Man City squad

Pep Guardiola has identified the three problem areas of the Manchester City squad that he has to address before the start of next season.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Bayern Munich chairman opens up on potential player swap deal for Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich's chairman has moved to dispel rumours around a swap deal involving Leroy Sané and David Alaba, dismissing such reports as a 'fairy tale'.

Alex Farrell

Barcelona seek to rival Bayern Munich for Leroy Sané - player not 'desperate' to return to Germany

Transfer speculation around Leroy Sané continues to grow, with Barcelona emerging as a potential alternative to Bayern Munich for the winger.

Alex Farrell

Juventus 'move forward' in their attempts to bring Man City star to the club

Recent rumours linking Gabriel Jesus to Juventus have intensified with reports suggesting the two clubs have had talks about the potential transfer.

harryasiddall

Manchester City labelled 'pariah club' by Premier League rivals following UEFA sanction enquiry

Manchester City are regarded as a ‘pariah club’ by a number of their Premier League rivals, after many top-flight clubs filed a bid to uphold their Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner