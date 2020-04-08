City Xtra
Man City in 'advanced talks' with players over wage deferrals amid coronavirus crisis

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are understood to be in advanced talks with their first-team squad regarding wage deferrals amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to the Times.

With football clubs across the UK coming to terms with the financial implications that are set to come with the indefinite postponement of the game, preparations are being made at a number of clubs regarding the deferral of player wages.

According to the Times, Manchester City are one of three Premier League clubs making good progress in the talks with first-team players over the possible deferral of wages due to the lack of significant revenue coming into the club.

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19

The report goes on to claim that there is an expectation that due to the significant wealth of the owners of the Premier League champions, Manchester City are set to emerge from the coronavirus crisis without any impact on their staff.

Additional details were brought to light by the Mail, suggesting that City's players have asked for assurances that should they assist through wage deferrals, the club should not go and spend vast sums of money on a player this summer.

News of the possible wage deferrals at the Etihad Stadium is just one of many positive financial steps club officials have undertaken following the unprecedented financial implications of the indefinite football postponement. It follows news of senior officials taking pay cuts at the club as well as the refusal to furlough non-playing staff.

