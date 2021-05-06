Man City In Line For £250M Pay-Out This Month With Two Wins

Manchester City are in line to receive up to £250 million in prize money this month, with the Premier League title just one win away, and progression to a first ever Champions League final on May 29th secured earlier this week.

Pep Guardiola's side moved within just three points of a third Premier League title in four seasons last weekend, when goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres put Crystal Palace to the sword at Selhurst Park.

The season run-in got even better just a few days later, as a strengthened Manchester City side defeated Paris Saint-Germain by the same scoreline, with a brace from Riyad Mahrez putting the Blues in their first ever Champions League final, defeating Mauricio Pochettino's side 4-1 on aggregate.

In light of Manchester City edging ever closer to major success once again, the financial benefits of winning both competitions have now surfaced in new reports on Thursday.

According to Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City stand to land around £100 million if they come out on top against Chelsea in Istanbul at the end of the month.

But the significant prize money doesn't stop there, with Pep Guardiola's side and the Etihad hierarchy in line for a further £150 million should they get over the line in securing a fifth Premier League title in ten years.

As well as the club themselves, Blackburn also reports that Manchester City's stars on the field will be eligible to secure themselves a significant pay out should they secure Europe's most coveted prize.

It is reported that City players could take home up to £1 million each for winning the Champions League, with the squad in line to share a pot of around £15 million.

Top earners such as Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are believed to have clauses in their contracts for lifting, the Champions League, while others will get around £250,000.

There will also almost certainly be payouts to each player for winning the Premier League this season, and Martin Blackburn understands that those particular bonuses will start at £150,000 per player.

Manchester City can of course secure all the aforementioned financial bonuses with two victories over Chelsea between now and the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to win the Premier League at home to Thomas Tuchel's side this weekend, while the final against the same opposition is scheduled for Istanbul on May 29th.

