Man City injury situation revealed ahead of Arsenal clash

Pep Guardiola may have a full strength Manchester City squad to choose from when the Premier League returns against Arsenal next week following the return of Aymeric Laporte to full first team training, reports Simon Bajkowski.

The Premier League champions are yet to have been able to field a full-strength XI so far this season, with various injuries plaguing the squad. The break enforced by the COVID-19 outbreak has allowed Manchester City’s injured stars to return to full fitness, and the Blues should have their entire roster available to start against Arsenal on Wednesday 17th June.

(DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte, who has been one of Manchester City’s main absentees this term, was able to take part in an 11-vs-11 training match at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday; this returning City to a full strength squad for the first time this season.

The Frenchman is joined by Leroy Sané - who has also recovered to full fitness during the break.

-----

