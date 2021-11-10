Man City Interested in New Commercial Venture With Midfield Star - Source Believes it Could Be a 'Real Money-Spinner'

Jack Grealish's iconic hairband has inspired many fans to follow the trend, and his new club may look to capitalise on demand.

Grealish (26) joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer in a £100 million deal that set a new club record.

But even before then he was a popular figure in English football, with many fans clamouring to see him get more minutes at the European Championships for the national side.

And it's not just his skill on the pitch that fans have been taking to - Grealish is rarely seen without a hairband, which many believe has led to a surge of supporters donning their own.

Now an exclusive report from the Daily Star is claiming that Manchester City will look at producing their own range of headbands in collaboration with Grealish, in order to make some extra cash off the trend.

“There are loads of kids coming to the Etihad wearing Alice bands and the commercial people at City believe it could be a real money-spinner for the club," said a club source according to the report.

"Jack is a trendsetter as well as being a brilliant footballer, so City will be working closely with him on a few projects.”

Player-specific merchandise is far from unexplored territory for Manchester City, who have been selling t-shirts themed to certain players for years.

Everyone from Sergio Agüero to Nicolas Otamendi and even Wilfried Bony have had their names on the front of t-shirts in the club shop, as well as on the back of official kits.

But this move, if it ever becomes a reality, would surely mark the first time a headband based on one player has ever been flogged at an official City store.

Grealish has been focussing on his on-pitch exploits so far this season, which will no doubt be the way manager Pep Guardiola prefers things.

The English winger scored his first Premier League goal for the club against Norwich in August, but was on the bench as Manchester City won at Old Trafford last weekend prior to the final international break of 2021.

