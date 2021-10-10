    • October 10, 2021
    Kevin De Bruyne Grabs Third Assist - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five

    As we edge towards the second and final week of the October international break, here is your comprehensive round-up of all of Manchester City's players representing their countries on Sunday.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Sunday brought about the finale of the latest edition of the hugely-popular UEFA Nations League, with Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium embarking on their third-place play-off clash with the current European Championship holders, Italy.

    More crucially, Manchester City's Spanish trio of Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Ferran Torres were matched up against the current World Cup holders France in the final of the Nations League.

    While over in South America, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus faced a tough away fixture against Colombia in their latest World Cup qualification game.

    With all of that across Sunday, here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City's players got on in their respective crunch ties for their nations!

    Italy 2-1 Belgium

    In action: Kevin De Bruyne

    Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

    • 31 Minutes Played
    • 1 Assist
    • 34 Touches
    • 19 Accurate Passes
    • 82.6% Pass Accuracy
    • 3 Key Passes
    • 3 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Big Chances Created

    Important Notes:

    • Kevin De Bruyne has registered a total of three assists across 120 minutes of international football this week.

    Spain vs France

    In action: TBC

    Match Statistics: TBC

    Important Notes:

    Colombia vs Brazil

    In action: TBC

    Match Statistics: TBC

    Important Notes:

