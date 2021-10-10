Kevin De Bruyne Grabs Third Assist - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five
Sunday brought about the finale of the latest edition of the hugely-popular UEFA Nations League, with Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium embarking on their third-place play-off clash with the current European Championship holders, Italy.
More crucially, Manchester City's Spanish trio of Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Ferran Torres were matched up against the current World Cup holders France in the final of the Nations League.
While over in South America, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus faced a tough away fixture against Colombia in their latest World Cup qualification game.
With all of that across Sunday, here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City's players got on in their respective crunch ties for their nations!
READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards
READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links
Italy 2-1 Belgium
In action: Kevin De Bruyne
Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne
- 31 Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 34 Touches
- 19 Accurate Passes
- 82.6% Pass Accuracy
- 3 Key Passes
- 3 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Big Chances Created
Important Notes:
- Kevin De Bruyne has registered a total of three assists across 120 minutes of international football this week.
Spain vs France
In action: TBC
Match Statistics: TBC
Important Notes:
READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling
READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City
Colombia vs Brazil
In action: TBC
Match Statistics: TBC
Important Notes:
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra