Man City Keen To Cash In And Sell Striker This Summer

Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha has exceeded all expectations at Anderlecht this season, however the club narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot may hinder their chances of signing the youngster permanently.

According to a report translated and relayed by Sport Witness, former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is thrilled with Lukas Nmecha’s performances so far this season, netting an impressive 16 goals for the side in the Belgian First Division A.

It is said to be an ‘open secret’ that Vincent Kompany’s side want to keep the youngster at the club, however they may struggle to tie him down permanently – given the club's financial situation, and narrowly missing out on Champions League football next season.

Nmecha, who joined Manchester City in 2007, has been loaned out to the likes of Preston North End, VfL Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and most recently Anderlecht over the past few seasons.

It is expected that Anderlecht will make an offer to the Premier League Champions in the coming months, however, the Belgian club will not be able to afford anything over €20 million – threatening their chances to sign the player against any competition.

The 16 league goals scored by Nmecha had helped push Anderlecht into the Champions League play-offs, however, defeat to Genk has ended their hopes of reaching the qualifying round.

Lukas Nmecha’s contract for Manchester City is set to expire in the summer of 2022, so the club are thought to be keen on making money for the sale of the 22-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

