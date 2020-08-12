Man City kit choice revealed for Champions League quarter-final clash

Manchester City will play in their new home kit for the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday, with Ederson sporting the pink goalkeeper's away shirt, according to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

Any City fans hopeful of seeing the side rock their new black away kit may have to wait until the start of the new domestic campaign, with Pep Guardiola's squad now unlikely to deviate from their home shirt that was released in July.

Manchester City have been wearing the kit for a few weeks now, with it already bringing them good luck in Europe, after claiming perhaps their biggest ever European scalp against Madrid last week.

The Citizens will be hoping to continue their continental success in the strip as they seek to christen the shirt with Champions League glory.

