Man City hit out at Premier League clubs - label latest vote as 'short-sighted' and 'anti-player welfare'

Manchester City have hit out at fellow Premier League clubs on Thursday afternoon, labelling the latest Premier League vote against the five-substitution rule as 'short-sighted' and 'anti-player welfare', according to the latest reports.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his anger towards the decision to revert back to the traditional three-substitution rule for the 2020/2021 season, despite the fixture list being more hectic than ever before.

Calls from the Catalan boss, as well as similarly strongly toned calls from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, have proven to have had very little effect on Premier League clubs' latest vote on the rule. Despite clubs now being allowed to have nine players on the bench for games, managers will still only be able to make three substitutions over the course of the 90 minutes.

As per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are said to be 'disappointed' with the latest vote against the five substitution rule. City themselves believe it is a 'player welfare issue', and so they are bemused as to why clubs would not act in the interests of their own players.

Jack Gaughan of the Mail also relays information stating that Manchester City believe this is a 'short-sighted' decision as well as being 'anti-player welfare'.

City fans themselves have been quick to point out that despite being limited to three substitutions, it is very rare that we see Pep Guardiola draw on the maximum amount of changes permitted. However, the injuries struck upon City this season have proven how serious the situation can be, and how much maximum rotational options will be needed over the festive period.

