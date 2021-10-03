Man City Launch Official Complaint Following Incident With Liverpool Supporter At Anfield

Manchester City's backroom staff have made an official complaint after they were allegedly spat at by a Liverpool fan sitting close by during the second half.

The incident has arisen from Manchester City's intense 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. The game had everything; from sublime goals to contentious refereeing decisions.

Sadio Mané gave the hosts the lead, but was instantly pegged back by a sublime Phil Foden strike. A few moments later, Mohammed Salah's brilliant solo effort was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City may also feel aggrieved Liverpool were not down to 10 men early in the second half.

James Milner's challenge on Bernardo Silva was not adjudged to be a second yellow card offence by the referee, Paul Tierney.

Despite a thrilling game, Tyrone Marshall from the Manchester Evening News has reported an incident that's left it on a sour note.

They also believe the incident was caught on camera, with the investigation ongoing.

The incident was brought up in Pep Guardiola's post-match interview with Sky Sports, where the Catalan said:



"I didn't see it, people told me. If this happened I am pretty sure Liverpool is going to take a measure about this person."

"I know Liverpool are greater than this behaviour, at every club people make bad actions because of emotions, but you have to control yourself."

