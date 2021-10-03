October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Man City Launch Official Complaint Following Incident With Liverpool Supporter At Anfield

Manchester City's backroom staff have made an official complaint after they were allegedly spat at by a Liverpool fan sitting close by during the second half.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The incident has arisen from Manchester City's intense 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. The game had everything; from sublime goals to contentious refereeing decisions. 

Sadio Mané gave the hosts the lead, but was instantly pegged back by a sublime Phil Foden strike. A few moments later, Mohammed Salah's brilliant solo effort was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City may also feel aggrieved Liverpool were not down to 10 men early in the second half. 

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

James Milner's challenge on Bernardo Silva was not adjudged to be a second yellow card offence by the referee, Paul Tierney.

Despite a thrilling game, Tyrone Marshall from the Manchester Evening News has reported an incident that's left it on a sour note. 

He says Manchester City's backroom staff have made an official complaint after they were allegedly spat at by a Liverpool fan sitting close by during the second half. 

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

They also believe the incident was caught on camera, with the investigation ongoing.

The incident was brought up in Pep Guardiola's post-match interview with Sky Sports, where the Catalan said:

"I didn't see it, people told me. If this happened I am pretty sure Liverpool is going to take a measure about this person."

"I know Liverpool are greater than this behaviour, at every club people make bad actions because of emotions, but you have to control yourself."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35396842
News

Man City Launch Official Complaint Following Incident With Liverpool Supporter At Anfield

just now
PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

24 minutes ago
sipa_35073053
Match Coverage

Gabriel Jesus On The Right, Raheem Sterling Benched - Confirmed Lineups: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Premier League)

3 hours ago
Joao
News

"I Personally Like Guardiola More" - Man City Defender Joao Cancelo Snubs Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Premier League Clash

4 hours ago
sipa_28577082
News

Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Names Man City Icon As 'Most Underrated Midfielder' in the Last Ten Years

5 hours ago
sipa_35386984
Transfer Rumours

Man City Star Emerges As 'Top Target' for Premier League Giant Amid Contract Uncertainty

6 hours ago
sipa_35380328
News

Bundesliga Left-Back Admits Declining Man City Approach – Player Insists He Would ‘Turn It Down’ Again

6 hours ago
sipa_35329894
Transfer Rumours

Man City Believe They 'Have The Edge' in Race For £125M Striker - Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich All Interested

7 hours ago