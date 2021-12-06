Man City Learn FA Cup Third Round Opponents

Manchester City will face Swindon Town in the FA Cup Third Round, with matches scheduled to be played between Friday 7th and Monday 10th January.

The Blues will begin their quest to win a 7th FA Cup when they take on Swindon Town at the County Ground in the third round.

To get to this point, Swindon defeated Crewe Alexandra away from home in the first round of the tournament 3-0, before a 2-1 victory over Walsall in the second round secured their place in the coveted third round.

The last time these sides faced off came in 2002, in the FA Cup once again, where goals from Kevin Horlock and Paulo Wanchope won Manchester City the game 2-0 at Maine Road.

After some thrilling first and second-round fixtures, every team from the English football pyramid has now entered the competition and will battle for England's most coveted domestic prize.

Manchester City won the trophy for the first time in 1904, beating Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in a final where Billy Meredith's goal handed the Blues their first piece of major silverware.

More recently, to complete a historic domestic treble, City thrashed Watford at Wembley Stadium in the 2019 FA Cup final. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling both scored a brace, with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne City's other scorers.

In last year's competition, a weakened Blues side were beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the semi-final. Hakim Ziyech's lone goal was the difference between the sides on that occasion.

