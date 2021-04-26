Man City line up £39M contract for standout defender - player 'desperate' to secure long-term future

Manchester City are lining up a new £39 million contract for John Stones - who has undertaken a major revival at the Etihad Stadium this season, enforcing himself as a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

The 26 year-old was attracting significant attention from rival Premier League clubs during the last summer transfer window, including the likes of Arsenal and West Ham, as the England international was seemingly being shown the door by his current employers in the North-West.

A multitude of fitness and injury problems along with a lack of form and confidence when thrown into the starting XI pointed in the direction of an exit, just four years after making a £50 million move from Everton.

However, since talks of an exit cooled, Stones has only seen an upward trajectory in his Manchester City career - often keeping French defender Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines acting as a back-up, while Stones and Ruben Dias thrived and drove Pep Guardiola's squad towards another Premier League title.

As a result of this incredible rise in his career, according to an exclusive report from the Sun on Monday night, John Stones is now in 'advanced talks' with Manchester City over a new five-year contract worth up to £39 million across the aforementioned period.

Daniel Cutts' information states that the Barnsley-raised centre-back is set to be rewarded with new £150,000-a-week terms, with his current contract having just one year left from the summer.

This new deal is set to include a number of 'incentives and bonuses' for trophies, appearances and clean sheets.

What may be more admirable for Manchester City supporters is that according to the report, despite all the rumours surrounding a possible move away from the Etihad last summer, Stones has been 'desperate' to secure his long-term future with Manchester City, and has 'never wanted to leave'.

John Stones is expected to play a crucial role in the final few matches of the campaign, which starts with an away trip to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of a Champions League semi-final in the French capital on Wednesday night.

Although now being set to miss games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League due to suspension, Stones has been integral to every piece of success on the field that Manchester City have endured.

After forming a formidable partnership with summer signing Ruben Dias, Manchester City went on a remarkable 28-game unbeaten run, rocketing Pep Guardiola's side from 11th place in late November, to 10 points clear at the top of the table today.

