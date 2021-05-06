Man City Line Up Four Major Contract Renewals in the Coming Months

Manchester City are lining up possible contract renewals for four key members of their first-team squad ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for Etihad officials.

Along with the likely arrival of a new striker, as well as a new midfielder and left-sided full-back, it has become apparent that a focus at Manchester City also appears to be on retaining the services of key players for the final two years of Pep Guardiola's contract at the club.

The current Premier League leaders are known for their impressive forward planning and preparation, and the latest information to emerge from various sources this week is further evidence of this.

We begin with the latest information from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast, who shined some light on the agenda at Manchester City in regards to possible new contracts at the club over the course of the coming months.

According to Romano, Manchester City have 'an agenda' regarding new contracts - an agenda that started with Pep Guardiola, then Kevin de Bruyne earlier this year. It is now reported that the club will look to a trio of renewals for Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and Riyad Mahrez.

On the latter, it is stated that the Algeria international is one of the players that Manchester City have 'an intention' to open talks with regarding a new contract, and that club officials will talk about the possibility of a new deal with the player himself and with his agent in the 'coming months'.

Another contract renewal could also be on the way, with Jack Gaughan of the Mail reporting this week that Fernandinho’s recent performances have led to the 'growing possibility' of the midfielder extending his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

In addition, it is reported that the club have already held discussions with the 36 year-old about remaining at Manchester City following retirement.

With that being said however, it is understood that the Brazilian will not make a decision on his future until after the season is complete, telling TNT Sports, "I’m very focused on the final part of this season. I and the club respect each other a lot. We will sit and talk after May 30th to decide what is the best way for both sides."

Claims of an intention to renew Fernandinho's contract were also brought to light by Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of the Times, who reported that Manchester City were willing to offer Fernandinho a 12-month extension.

Despite intentions to renew deals, Manchester City's forward-planning means they are in a position to replace players should the desired outcome during contract negotiations not come to fruition.

In regards to Fernandinho, recent reports have claimed that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice could be a potential option this summer, while other reports from across Europe have also linked with the Etihad club with an interest in Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, and Ismael Bennacer.

