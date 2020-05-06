Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal 'in talks' with tech company to combat behind closed doors games atmosphere

With football matches likely to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, Manchester City are said to be one of three top-flight sides to be in talks with a German tech company on ways to try and generate an atmosphere in Stadiums using a app according to the Mail Sport.

The report says that Manchester City, along with Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in using an app created by tech firm hack-CARE. The app is said to allow fans to send virtual sounds to the Stadium from a supporters phone in under a second, as clubs look at ways to try and generate atmospheres behind closed doors.

The app would be offered to clubs for free with a share in revenue raised being discussed though it would cost supporters an initial £1 to purchase the app. The great thing about the new technology is that it is said to give clubs an ability to control sound levels for home and away supporters.

The app would give fans the option to cheer, clap, sing and whistle according to the Mail, with the “myapplause app” hoping to be used in the Bundesliga later this month.

This isn’t the first piece of technology rumoured to potentially feature in the Premier League, after it was reported that TV companies could use CGI technology to create fake fans or generate crowd noise.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra