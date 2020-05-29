Man City loanee to return to club once season recommences

Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric won't be returning to loan club Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic.

Muric began the season as a starting player at the Championship side.

But after just four appearances, which were littered with some terrible mistakes, he was dropped to the bench and has struggled for minutes since.

The result of this seems to be that the Kosovo international has been sent back to City, who will now have to decide what to do with him.

Forest initially intended to use the 21-year-old as their first-choice shot-stopper throughout the 2019/20 campaign, but the electric form of his replacement Brice Samba has kept Muric locked out since September.

Muric served as City's cup 'keeper last season, when a serious injury to Claudio Bravo forced Pep Guardiola to recall Muric from a loan spell. He saved several penalties as City progressed to the EFL Cup final, beating Chelsea at Wembley to lift the trophy.

