Man City Looking To Devise Plan For Fans During Champions League Final and Premier League Finale

Manchester City officials are looking to screen the Champions League final against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, as well as the final Premier League match of the season against Everton, according to a report from Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail.

It's an exciting time for the Blues, with Tuesday's comprehensive 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain earning the club a place in their first ever Champions League final. They will face fellow English side Chelsea in Istanbul, who knocked out European giants Real Madrid in the semi-final.

According to reports, the game on May 29th will be screened at the Etihad Stadium, as well as Manchester City's final Premier League game with Everton - which is where it's expected Pep Guardiola's side will lift the league title for a third time in four seasons.

With the recent government announcements on supporters being phased back into stadiums albeit in a limited capacity, the club have announced they're allowed 10,000 Manchester City fans inside the Etihad Stadium for the Everton game.

Whilst this game is ongoing, Manchester City are also now looking at a wide range of lower league grounds in the region to screen the game and - most likely - the post-match celebrations.

It'll certainly be a massive boost for the players to have fans back in the stadium, with Riyad Mahrez only recently pointing out how big of a role the supporters played in Manchester City's Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley.

