Man City looking to tie three key players down to long term contracts this January

Manchester City will seek to tie down their top stars to extended contracts this January as opposed to entering into the transfer market.
Manchester City will seek to tie down their top stars to extended contracts this January, as opposed to entering into the transfer market, according to Dean Jones of Eurosport.

Following the signing of Pep Guardiola to a new deal in November, Manchester City’s sights immediately switched to retaining their top players for the next few season.

Kevin de Bruyne is reportedly next on the list of stars that the hierarchy at the club wish to secure the future of, with Raheem Sterling and John Stones also thought to be in the running for improved deals.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Some fans have been calling out for Manchester City to bring in reinforcements in the January window to help push for a successful second half of 2020/21 - however, this looks unlikely.

The focus at the club appears to be on keeping hold of key players, although there is a view to splashing the cash in the summer window.

Manchester City have been linked with bringing in a left-back and a striker. But it looks like tying the aforementioned key players down to long term deals is seen as the priority in the current window. 

