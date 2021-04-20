Man City lose 'several hundred' memberships in European Super League backlash

Manchester City reportedly lost 'several hundred' memberships on Monday, as fans of the clubs begin to show their discontent and anger at the situation the club officials have put the Etihad side in.

Fans were also keen to make their voices and presence known outside of the Etihad Stadium on Monday evening, as crowds gathered with protest banners and placed them around the main entrance to the stadium.

But the latest information to emerge suggests that fans of the club are now looking to make their anger known in a more serious format - via the cancellation of memberships with the club which will almost certainly be an area of concern to the key decision makers.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, it is now understood that Manchester City lost 'several hundred' memberships on Monday alone, with fans not happy with their inclusion in the European Super League.

It is also advanced that fans and significant fan groups had contacted the club directly to demand a withdrawal from the league that is being funded by US-banking giants JP Morgan, and fronted by the likes of Florentino Perez of Real Madrid and Joel Glazer of Manchester United.

The situation surrounding the European Super League continues to develop and take various twists and turns into multiple directions - some of which are positive and suggest that some clubs are already beginning to have second thoughts.

Additional reports on Tuesday stated that at least one big six club in the Premier League was having 'emergency internal discussions' on the best way forward regarding the ESL, with some of the executives 'deeply concerned' about alienating their fans.

This is according to the Times, who also write that the aforementioned executives were being 'taken aback' by the volume of opposition to the plans, including from their own fans.

