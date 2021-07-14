Man City Make Change to Loan Policy For Young Players - New Strategy Adds 'Security and Stability'

Manchester City have made a major shift in their loan deal policy in order to ensure a much more comprehensive development for their rising youngsters.

The City Football Academy has produced a plethora of talented young players over the last few years and as a result, Manchester City have become the Mecca for budding footballers who dream of becoming future stars.

Due to an abundance of talented youngsters in the City Football Academy along with the City Football Group’s vast network which recruits exciting prospects from all over the world, loan deal announcements have become a common sight for City supporters.

Players are routinely sent out on year-long loan moves to a range of clubs across various levels of the football pyramid as well as other clubs across Europe who could provide a suitable environment for the young players to develop.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Yan Couto, Pedro Porro, Diego Rosa, Luka Ilic are just a few names among many that have been commissioned on year-long loan deals to acquire important first-team experience in senior men’s football.

However, according to a recent report from Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, the Manchester City management have decided to make a major change in their loan deal policy moving forward.

Manchester City will now use a two-year arrangement for some of their emerging young players in order to give them a degree of security and stability that is beneficial to their overall development.

This new approach from the decision-makers at the Etihad can be seen in their most recent loan deals, namely in the case of 18-year-old left winger Filip Stevanovic who recently moved to Dutch side SC Heerenveen on a two-year-long loan deal.

In addition, League One side Sunderland are also reported to be in talks with Manchester City for Callum Doyle, and the teenage centre back will move to the Stadium of Light on a two-year deal as well, confirming the Manchester-based club’s newly formed stance on outgoing loanees.

There is no doubt about Manchester City’s success in producing some of the best emerging talents in world football, but only time will tell how beneficial this change in policy will prove to be.

