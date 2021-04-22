Man City make decision on John Stones red card

Manchester City will not be appealing John Stones’ red card that he picked up on Wednesday night at Villa Park, as per the information of BBC’s Mike Minay.

The Englishman went flying into a challenge on Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey right in front of the dugouts, and in the end, found himself walking down the tunnel early after the referee produced a straight red card after referring to the VAR monitor.

The result of the card, and lack of appeal from the Etihad club, will mean that the Manchester City defender will now be suspended for three games: Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final this coming Sunday, Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Chelsea in the Premier League.

While Manchester City will miss one of their most in form centre-back’s this season for three crucial matches, they will be encouraged by the fact that the red card does not mean John Stones will be ineligible for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg against Paris Saint Germain next Wednesday.

Luckily for the Blues, summer signing Nathan Ake has recovered from an early season injury and has worked his way back into the matchday squad. The Dutchman could now find himself with more playing time than expected with Stones now suspended, as Manchester City remain playing a key match every 72 hours.

