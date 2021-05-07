Man City Make Stance Clear on UEFA Champions League Final Venue Against Chelsea

As the stage is now set for Istanbul to host Manchester City against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final on May 29th, many have questioned the logic in sending two English teams to Turkey - a country currently in lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

While some English clubs, namely Aston Villa, have offered their homes as a potential venue to host the Champions League final as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in England, UEFA have stood firm in the idea that the game will be played in Istanbul.

To back that up, Manchester City have not AND will not be asking UEFA to move the European showdown, despite the many suggestions of the validity of the case, reports the Mirror's Simon Mullock.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Istanbul missed out on its hosting duties for last season’s tournament, as the final stages were played out in a bubble in Lisbon.

The Turkish Football Federation will likely not want another location change.

To add to the mess, there will be fans in attendance, as 25,000 spectators will flock to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. While one would believe the best option for most of the parties involved would be to host the game within England, as it stands now there will not be any relocation of the pivotal final showdown.

As part of the 25,000 spectators, 8,000 tickets will be split equally between the travelling supporters at Manchester City and Chelsea.

