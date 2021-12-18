Skip to main content
    Man City Making Plans for Pre-Season Tour to America With Possible Friendly Against New York City

    Manchester City are planning a pre-season tour to the United States in the summer should COVID-19 restrictions allow teams to travel overseas, according to a new report.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions are seeking glory on three fronts as they look to retain their league title and go one step further in pursuit of their first-ever Champions League title after a heartbreaking defeat in the final against Chelsea last term.

    Pep Guardiola's side can extend their winning streak to eight league wins against Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday, with the Catalan boss set to be in the dugout for his side after returning a negative COVID-19 PCR test on Friday following his visit to Barcelona this week.

    The recent rise in coronavirus cases across the UK have seen a number of Premier League games called off, with just four fixtures in England's top flight currently given the go ahead this week.

    The Premier League have maintained that while the health and safety of all professional players, coaches and staff members remain priority, games will take place wherever feasible to avoid fixture congestion during latter stages of the campaign.

    Read More

    According to the latest information of Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Manchester City are planning a pre-season tour to the United States in the summer should COVID-19 restrictions permit clubs to travel abroad.

    Moreover, the Etihad side could play a friendly against Major League Soccer outfit and sister club New York City FC, who were brought under the City Football Group (CFG) umbrella in 2015.

    It remains to be seen what the surge in COVID-19 cases across the UK will mean for the Premier League - with Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa among sides who have suffered an outbreak within their respective clubs.

    Manchester City's upcoming clash away at Newcastle is expected to go ahead on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola searching for his 201th victory in the Premier League since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

