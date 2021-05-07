Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Admits He Has "Not One Thought" About Champions League Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he has “not one thought about the final”, as he prepares his squad to face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, before they meet again in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

A 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night for Manchester City and a 3-1 aggregate victory for Chelsea on Wednesday, meant that both English clubs will now meet in the Champions League final on May 29th.

Thomas Tuchel has already beaten Pep Guardiola once this season with a 1-0 win in the FA Cup semi-final, however the two managers will go head-to-head on a further two occasions before the end of the campaign, with the first of these coming on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate Chelsea on their midweek achievement as he said, “First of all congratulations to Chelsea. They put in a good performance against the kings of the Champions League in Real Madrid.”

Manchester City still have four matches remaining in the Premier League and are one win away from securing a fifth top-flight title in ten years.

When asked whether the Champions League final in Istanbul was playing on Pep Guardiola’s mind ahead of Saturday’s league meeting, the Catalan boss replied, "Right now, there is not one thought about the final as we don’t have the Premier League in our hands."

"When we have the Premier League, tomorrow in the next weeks, then the focus will be on the Champions League and everything related to it. But I’m so cautious to think if you don’t have it then don’t talk. We still need points.”

Pep Guardiola came under criticism for his selection at Wembley Stadium a few weeks back, but with a fully fit squad including Sergio Aguero who scored on his return to the starting side at Crystal Palace, the Manchester City manager said, “Everyone has to be ready, Chelsea play differently so I will want everyone involved in next two or three weeks to prepare for the final."

