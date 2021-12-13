Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Credits Champions League Success to Jack Grealish

Pep Guardiola has leapt to the defence of Manchester City star Jack Grealish, stating the the £100 million summer signing was key to his side's qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Grealish has failed to score in almost three months of football for the Premier League champions, with his last strike coming in a 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig on matchday one of the Champions League group-stage in September.

The England international, who has bagged two goals and three assists since making a British-record switch from Aston Villa, has come under criticism for his recent displays in attack for the Sky Blues,

Having missed a series of glorious goalscoring chances against against Leipzig, Watford and Wolves in the past week, Grealish's recent performances were a subject of discussion in Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of a league visit from Leeds on Tuesday evening.

"The way he is playing is good. Grealish is making a good contribution, that’s why we won our Champions League group," said Guardiola on Monday.

"He (Grealish) has chances to score goals every game and one day, he is going to do it. He could have had a hat trick against Watford and he will have that chance again."

Grealish missed to convert into an open goal after being set up by an accurate cross by Raheem Sterling against Wolves, which has made it 20 games since he last found the net for Manchester City.

Guardiola added: "To break Wolves down, it was difficult. [Jack] Grealish doesn’t have to do anything different. It was difficult for all of the players last week (against Wolves) - Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and the strikers.

"It (the goals) will come, absolutely no problem. He (Grealish) will continue to practice because we've got so many fantastic players. He thinks we have to score correct goals all the time. He doesn't have to.

"He has to do is play and feel like he knows what he has to do. He has to do exactly what he is doing. Nothing more than that. The rest will come in time."

