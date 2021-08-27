Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Defends Mikel Arteta Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal should not be judged early into the new campaign.

The Gunners have made an underwhelming start to the new season with successive defeats at the hands of Brentford and Chelsea - a run of form that has seen them drop to 19th in the league table.

After sealing an eighth-placed finish last term, Arsenal have managed to strengthen a few key areas in their squad, but the lack of quality and experience was on display in their opening two defeats.

The north London outfit have come under severe scrutiny in the early stages of the new season, with another difficult test, against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, looming as Arteta's men search for their first points since the start of the campaign.

READ MORE: Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo reach 'total agreement' over transfer

READ MORE: Man City's Champions League group-stage opponents confirmed

Some around the club, who have suffered defeat in each of their previous eight league ties against City, have called for Arteta to be sacked, as well as aimed criticism at the Arsenal hierarchy for poor recruitment and running of the club.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola has believes that his former assistant deserves more time to try and turn the ship around before his side can be fairly assessed.

"Two games. They have played two games, not 20 or 50. Sometimes I think the managers are crazy to do the job," said the Catalan boss, in his pre-match press-conference on Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man City make major breakthrough in Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit

READ MORE: Personal terms discussed between Man City and Cristiano Ronaldo

"They (Arsenal) trust a lot in Mikel (Arteta) because they spent money to reinforce the team.

"Why we don't give more time to build teams, the people who want success immediately, anything is for granted, you need time. The opinion we have here, we know what it is."

In recent years, Arteta has proven to be able to out-think his former boss, particularly in Arsenal's FA Cup-winning run in 2020, which saw them knock City out in the semi-final stage.

You can read all of Guardiola's pre-match thoughts here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra