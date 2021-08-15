Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Defends Raheem Sterling Ahead of Premier League Opener Against Tottenham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reflected on Raheem Sterling's form for club and country since the turn of the year.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, much due to the incredibly high standards he had previously set for himself, scoring 14 times in 49 appearances across all competitions last term.

A drop in from coupled with the consistent displays shown by Phil Foden led to Sterling losing his spot in the starting XI at the back end of the season, which was unusual for the winger, who has amassed most appearances among his teammates under Pep Guardiola at City.

However, despite his worrying club form, the winger was back to his imperious best for his his country, as he starred for England on their journey to the final of the European Championships, bagging three goals and an assist for Gareth Southgate's side.

Ahead of his side's tie at Tottenham at the weekend, Guardiola was asked about Sterling's dip in form towards the business end of the previous campaign. The Catalan said: “He (Sterling) has always had a good season," as quoted by City's official website.

"When he (Sterling) played, he made his standard. I know his desire to be the best, to create these moments. At the beginning of the season, everyone wants the best and we want the best for everyone. I am more than delighted for the Euros he did, being the hero in decisive moments.

"I think all the players - some individually - were in a good level. We’re very pleased and hopefully, they could rest well and start again. Last part of the season, he (Sterling) didn’t play as much as the past, but the reason why (was) Riyad (Mahrez) was in incredible top form and Phil (Foden) was unstoppable. This is the only reason.”

It was reported recently that City are set to present Sterling with an offer to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, despite various sources confirming that the winger was looking for an exit this summer.

Moreover, Sterling was annoyed with the club for attempting to include him in a potential player-plus-cash deal to land Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who is available to feature against the Manchester side on Sunday.

Sterling is waiting to assess how he fits into Guardiola's plans for the new campaign before he puts pen to paper and renews his current deal, which is set to expire in 2023.

