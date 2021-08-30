Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Provides John Stones Fitness Update Following England Call-Up

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has delivered an update on John Stones' fitness ahead of the international break.

The 27-year-old was named on the bench for City's 5-0 thrashing on Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Rúben Dias and Aymeric Laporte starting in the heart of defence for the second week running.

Stones, who signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in early August, has been struggling with minor injury issues since returning from international duty after helping England reach the European Championship final in the summer.

The former Everton man returned to pre-season training with the likes of Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling after an extended leave of absence owing to his exertions in his country's run to the final, where they suffered defeat at the hands of Italy.

Ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign, City boss Pep Guardiola explained why Stones hasn't featured despite being named amongst the substitutes at the weekend.

The Catalan said: "John (Stones) arrived late, and after we came back for the second game, he had a problem in his leg, he was injured. And this week was the first week he started training in the week. Rúben (Dias) and Aymeric (Laporte) have played, so it's good," as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News.

Stones has been called up by Gareth Southgate for England's World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland, as the Three Lions look to put the gut-wrenching defeat in the final of the European Championship behind them.

Guardiola added: "It's good for the (England) national team - hopefully they can take care of him, and he (Stones) can take care of himself. And, it will be important to maintain the training sessions, he needs the rhythm, and playing with the national team will be good for us."

The Barnsley-born star enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Premier League champions, as he forged a formidable partnership alongside Dias in central defence.

Just over a year on from being linked with an exit, Stones has established his status as one of the finest and most in-form central defenders across Europe, with a range of medals under the one of the best managers ever to show for it.

