Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Receives Nomination for Best FIFA Men's Coach Award - Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel Included

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for 2021, alongside Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Italy manager Roberto Mancini.

It proved to be yet another superb calendar year for Pep Guardiola in 2021 - winning the 2020/21 Premier League title, reigning supreme over the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in a row while reaching his first-ever Champions League final with Manchester City, the Catalan’s Midas touch was in full flow.

Despite suffering a gut-wrenching defeat in the Champions League final, Manchester City recorded the highest tally of league points in a calendar year (110) in the history of the English top-flight, as they finished 2021 with 36 Premier League wins - another record set by the Sky Blues.

Guardiola has been nominated alongside Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Italy manager Roberto Mancini for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for 2021, with three managers who have endured great success with their respective sides over the past year going head-to-head for the accolade.

With Tuchel winning the previous edition of the Champions League after taking over from Frank Lampard midway through the campaign at Chelsea and Mancini emerging triumphant with Italy at the European Championships, the Manchester City boss faces steep competition to take the honour home.

The award is voted for by an international jury that comprises all the current coaches as well as captains of the men’s national teams (one per team), one selected journalist from each territory selected by a national team and fans registered on FIFA's official website.

The panel selects the winner with respect to every shortlisted coach’s achievements that are considered from the period between October 8, 2020 and August 7, 2021.

It is worth pointing out that amongst the candidates in question, Pep Guardiola is the only manager to have won multiple trophies throughout the calendar year, while operating without a striker in arguably the toughest league in the world, which would potentially make him a worthy winner of the award.

However, success on the European front could put any of Mancini or Tuchel in the driving seat, with Manchester City once again faltering in the Champions League under Guardiola.

