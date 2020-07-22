Man City manager Pep Guardiola says he has ‘not much’ respect for Premier League rival in shocking outburst

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has taken an extraordinary swipe at Premier League rivals Arsenal following reports that the London club led an anti-City campaign.

After UEFA handed City a two-year ban from the Champions League in February, eight Premier League sides conspired to try and ensure that City suffered as much as possible. This included penning a letter to CAS, which later overturned the ban, imploring the court to not allow City a temporary reprieve from the ban.

Now, reports are suggesting that it was Arsenal, alongside Liverpool, who led this explicitly anti-City campaign. Pep Guardiola’s comments appear to confirm that suspicion.

‘Opponents always deserve my respect and credit. I have all the respect for what Arsenal are on the pitch, not much off the pitch – but on the pitch, a lot’, the Catalan said, as reported by BBC journalist Simon Stone.

The dig is undoubtedly a reference to the rumours that the City hierarchy are convinced that Arsenal acted in an underhand manner to try and see Guardiola’s side punished.

Nevertheless, City and Guardiola will continue to enjoy a good relationship with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta; and there is no suggestion of any feelings of animosity between the two squads.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra