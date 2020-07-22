City Xtra
Man City manager Pep Guardiola says he has ‘not much’ respect for Premier League rival in shocking outburst

markgough96

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has taken an extraordinary swipe at Premier League rivals Arsenal following reports that the London club led an anti-City campaign.

After UEFA handed City a two-year ban from the Champions League in February, eight Premier League sides conspired to try and ensure that City suffered as much as possible. This included penning a letter to CAS, which later overturned the ban, imploring the court to not allow City a temporary reprieve from the ban.

Now, reports are suggesting that it was Arsenal, alongside Liverpool, who led this explicitly anti-City campaign. Pep Guardiola’s comments appear to confirm that suspicion.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-arsenal

‘Opponents always deserve my respect and credit. I have all the respect for what Arsenal are on the pitch, not much off the pitch – but on the pitch, a lot’, the Catalan said, as reported by BBC journalist Simon Stone.

The dig is undoubtedly a reference to the rumours that the City hierarchy are convinced that Arsenal acted in an underhand manner to try and see Guardiola’s side punished.

Nevertheless, City and Guardiola will continue to enjoy a good relationship with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta; and there is no suggestion of any feelings of animosity between the two squads.

-----

Four left-field signings Manchester City should consider this summer

With Manchester City now in the clear following their victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Anis takes a look at a couple of not so obvious, left-field players that they should consider in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Anis Bazza

Man City hold talks with Bundesliga stars representatives - club revealed as his 'preferred destination'

As Manchester City continue their search for defensive reinforcements, the club have reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, according to Sky Sports via IMiaSanMia.

Harry Winters

Negotiations 'slowly progressing' between Man City and La Liga club - 'getting closer' to asking price

Negotiations between Manchester City and Valencia are 'slowly progressing' in their talks for Ferran Torres, according to reports in Spain, and the Premier League side are 'getting closer' to a desired transfer fee.

Freddie Pye

Here's why Kevin de Bruyne should be the first Manchester City player to win the PFA Player of the Year

With the PFA awards set to be announced for the 2019/20 Premier League season, here's why we think Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should bring home the trophy...

Hamish MacRae

Ferran Torres set to complete Man City switch - Pep Guardiola convinced player with plans

Ferran Torres is set to complete a switch to Manchester City this summer, having been convinced by the plan of Pep Guardiola, according to SPORTBILD.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Watford 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from a terrible weekend by comfortably beating Watford at Vicarage Road.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Watford 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City carried out a routine 4-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road tonight, in a game that may have huge consequences on the Hornets' survival chances.

Danny Lardner

Joao Cancelo at LB?! - Watford vs Manchester City (Team News)

Two Premier League games to go before Manchester City's crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Today see's the Blues travel for the final time this season, with relegation threatened Watford the opposition this evening.

harryasiddall

Bundesliga side set €50m price tag for midfielder as Man City express interest

Borussia Mönchengladbach are prepared to sell Denis Zakaria (23) for €50 million, with Manchester City interested in the versatile Swiss midfielder.

markgough96

Confirmed Match Officials: Watford vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Micheal Oliver will take charge of his 264th top-flight game on Tuesday evening when Manchester City return to the capital to face relegation threatened and once again manager-less Watford.

Harry Winters