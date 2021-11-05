Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Sweating Over Kyle Walker's Fitness Ahead of Man United Derby Clash

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Kyle Walker will be passed fit to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The England international was taken off with just ten minutes left on the clock in City's 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League group-stage on Wednesday evening.

Walker appeared to limp off from the pitch to the bench after Guardiola decided to replace him with Oleksandr Zinchenko in the closing stages.

It was reported following the victory that City's medical staff were likely to give Walker the maximum time needed to prove his fitness before the derby on Saturday.

However, it is worth noting that there were still doubts on Thursday afternoon as to whether the 31-year-old would recover in time to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, City boss Pep Guardiola provided an update on Walker's availability for the derby at the weekend.

The City manager said: "Right now, I don't know (whether Walker will be fit or not). In a few hours maybe. Right now, I don't know."

Walker has made 12 appearances across all competitions for City since the start of the campaign.

The defender, who joined City from Tottenham in 2017, netted in his side's 5-1 thumping of Club Brugge on matchday three of the Champions League group-stage.

After starring for England at the European Championships in the summer, the Sheffield United academy graduate has been in fine form for the Manchester outfit since August.

The Premier League champions took a major step towards qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League in midweek, as goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sealed the points for the Sky Blues.

Manchester City are seeking their first league win at Old Trafford in three seasons, as Guardiola's men look to bounce back on the domestic front on the back of successive defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra