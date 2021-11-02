Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Welcomes Antonio Conte Back to the Premier League Following Tottenham Appointment

Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on Antonio Conte following his appointment as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Conte led Chelsea to Premier League and League Cup glory in his first season during his first season in charge of the west London club in 2017, which was also Guardiola's first year in charge as City boss.

The Italian made history by being the first coach to beat a team managed by Guardiola home and away in the same league campaign, a feat which has also been managed since by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was widely reported on Monday following Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal that Conte was the frontrunner to take the job, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and director of football Fabio Paratici pushing to get the former Inter Milan boss through the door at Tottenham.

An official statement by the club on Tuesday confirmed that Conte has signed a two-year contract with the north London outfit, who suffered a damaging 3-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United at the weekend.

Previewing his side's upcoming group-stage match against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening, Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the appointment and Conte's return to England after he was sacked by Chelsea in 2018.

Guardiola said: "First of all, to come back to England, his career speaks perfectly for itself. He (Conte) had success everywhere. An absolutely outstanding manager."

Moreover, Kyle Walker, who spent seven years at Tottenham before moving to Manchester City in 2017, said: "He (Conte) is a great manager.

"The clubs and players he (Conte) has managed, it will hopefully be a successful appointment. It's been a tough couple of years (at Tottenham) with managers coming and going. I wish the club all the best."

City lost narrowly to Tottenham under Nuno Espirito Santo on the opening day of the league season in London, with Son Heung-Min netting his latest goal against the Premier League champions.

The Lilywhites have received praise from a large section of the club's fanbase for appointing Conte, who amassed 93 points with Chelsea on their way to league glory in the 2016/17 campaign.

Conte has since spent two season at Inter Milan, whom he led to Serie A glory for the first time in 11 years last season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra