"Man City may have the greatest manager of all time!” – Man United legend heaps praise on ‘out of this world’ City team

Gary Neville spoke highly of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team as they secured their ninth title under the Catalan, after a 1-0 Carabao Cup Final win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

City were crowned League Cup Champions for the fourth consecutive time under Pep Guardiola - who became the only manager to achieve this remarkable feat in the history of the competition.

Pep Guardiola has undoubtedly instilled a winning mentality at the City Football Academy since his arrival back in the summer of 2016. Having secured their first major trophy of the season, the Blues are now on the cusp of winning their third Premier League title in just four years.

Manchester United legend and now pundit Gary Neville appreciated Pep Guardiola and his squad for their extraordinary performances in domestic football while speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the League Cup Final at the weekend.

"You just have to recognise their outstanding football, the outstanding achievement of winning this trophy four times on the bounce. Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record in cup competitions, it's 14 victories and one defeat in 15 finals, it's absolutely out of this world. The football they play is magnificent, it really is.”

Gary Neville poured praise on Pep Guardiola, highlighting the dominant effect the Catalan has had during his managerial career and especially during his time in at the Etihad Stadium thus far.

The former Manchester United right back delivered the ultimate compliment saying, "I think Man City may have the greatest manager of all time and we'll look back in 10, 15, 20 years' time… just the way he has infiltrated countries, dominated football but also influenced others, I don't think I've ever seen it.”

"You look at how he's won in three different countries, he's now dominating in this country - he's going to win the league title in the next few weeks, that's three in five years and these are massive achievements. Playing the way they play as well, which is with technical players, dominating possession.”

Manchester City could still win a treble this season if they successfully go through the Champions League Semi-final stage and ultimately win the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

The Blues face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening as they embark on this stage of the European competition for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

This has been the only competition which Manchester City are yet to conquer under the Catalan coach, and Gary Neville believes it would be the Crown Jewel for Guardiola when looking back on his reign at the English club.

“The big one is the Champions League and it's a huge couple of weeks coming up against Paris Saint-Germain because if they were to win that, then they would have a great chance.”

"That would be the cherry on the icing on the top of the cake of Guardiola's reign at Man City because I don't think he can leave without winning it. It would feel incomplete if he left this country without winning the Champions League.”

Top officials at the Etihad Stadium brought Pep Guardiola to Manchester to take this extremely well-built team onto the next level in Europe and thus far, this is the best chance they have got at taking the next step and going shoulder to shoulder with the best on the continent.

"I know it happened in Germany but here, Man City will give him the time to do it and it almost feels like he has to so he can say that the job is done," said Neville.

