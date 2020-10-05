SI.com
Man City medical team to 'assess' forward following hamstring injury

Jack Walker

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of England's three upcoming fixtures due to a 'minor hamstring issue', as per an official statement from the national team's Twitter page.

The injury is not believed to be serious, with the winger expected to return to action soon after the international break.

Raheem Sterling has been in fine form for Manchester City at the start of this season, netting three goals and providing two assists in five appearances. However, much to the dissatisfaction of Gareth Southgate, he will not be taking his form into the international break. 

fbl-eng-pr-leeds-man-city copy 4

Additional reporting from Jonathan Smith of Goal has stated that Manchester City's medical team will take a look at the 'minor hamstring problem'. It is hoped he will be 'close to a return to training' when the Premier League resumes.

Replacing him in the England squad for the upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark is Chelsea defender Reece James.

