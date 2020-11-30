SI.com
Man City midfielder 'about to say yes' to contract extension - new deal to run until June 2025

Freddie Pye

Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly on the verge of signing a two-year extension at the Etihad Stadium, which will seal his future at the club until at least June 2025, according to the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian had confirmed earlier this month that he had began talks with the club over a new deal, and that due to his desire to remain at the club and City's desire to retain the midfielder, he has been conducting the talks himself without the assistance of an agent or intermediary.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his brand new column with CBS Sports, Kevin De Bruyne is 'about to say yes' to a new contract extension with Manchester City. It is claimed that the current PFA Player of the Year is 'extremely happy' with the news that Pep Guardiola is staying put at Manchester City after the Catalan boss signed a two-year extension of his own earlier this month.

manchester-city-v-burnley-premier-league (1)

Romano reiterates that De Bruyne has now started negotiating his new agreement with Manchester City until June 30, 2025. It is claimed that an official agreement is expected in the 'coming months'.

The 29-year-old, who has firmly established himself as one of the finest footballers on the planet following his switch to the Etihad Stadium from Wolfsburg in 2015, is expected to be just one of a few City stars to receive or be offered new deals at the club.

There have been reports over the past few weeks that the likes of Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could all enter into contract negotiations to ensure their future in football lies with the Sky Blues. It's certainly one exciting time to be a Manchester City fan, with there being a clear intention from the club to now build for the future, and begin what feels like a new evolution.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley (5)

------

