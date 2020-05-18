City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City midfielder claims playing at the Etihad Stadium is "part of a dream"

harryasiddall

Manchester City star Rodrigo has described playing for the club as "part of a dream", in a recent interview on the official website. 

The Spanish international has solidified himself at the base Manchester City's midfield this season - after his £62.8 million move from Atletico Madrid last summer. 

Rodri is repaying the faith made by the club after making him their record signing; and the 23-year-old has nothing but praise for the squad since his move:

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-ham (7)

"Wearing the Man City shirt is part of a dream - it is a club that have been growing in recent years. A club that have built a great squad and I'm very proud to be in the same dressing room with all the players and coaching staff.

The club is amazing in the way they treat the players, they make things really easy for us. I fell in love with City and I'm really happy to be a part of it."

The rainy climate of Manchester might be tough for a player coming from Spain to settle into, but Rodri and his family seem to be thriving:

"I like Manchester. It's pretty easy going, I feel very at ease in it, you can walk everywhere. It's not a big city. You have everything you need. You don't need a car at all. My family, my girlfriend, and my friends - they like it too!"

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"This is what made me become another City supporter" - Rodrigo reflects on a year in Manchester

Spanish international Rodrigo has been sitting down with the clubs official website recently to discuss his first season in England.

harryasiddall

Man City to return to training this week following Premier League vote

Manchester City will return to training from Tuesday afternoon, following the latest Premier League vote swinging in the favour of a return.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender NOT under threat of being sold this summer

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is reportedly NOT under threat of being sold according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Manchester City have entered the race for Napoli star Dries Mertens, who becomes a free agent in the summer.

Nathan Allen

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Danny Lardner

"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has opened up in a recent video on his YouTube channel about the difficulties of dealing with media abuse.

harryasiddall

"A dream of mine is to be there" - Raheem Sterling reveals future transfer plans

Raheem Sterling has this morning revealed some of his future transfer plans, in an interview on his YouTube channel.

harryasiddall

"I had this for 10 months, why at this moment in time?!" - Raheem Sterling opens up on the focus on one particular tattoo

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has opened up on the period prior to the 2018 World Cup, when a large portion of the English press drew attention to a tattoo.

Freddie Pye

Man City star is Juventus manager's 'favourite' to fill striker role

Mauricio Sarri sees Gabriel Jesus as the perfect candidate to take the vacant strike role at Juventus.

harryasiddall