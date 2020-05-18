Man City midfielder claims playing at the Etihad Stadium is "part of a dream"

Manchester City star Rodrigo has described playing for the club as "part of a dream", in a recent interview on the official website.

The Spanish international has solidified himself at the base Manchester City's midfield this season - after his £62.8 million move from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Rodri is repaying the faith made by the club after making him their record signing; and the 23-year-old has nothing but praise for the squad since his move:

"Wearing the Man City shirt is part of a dream - it is a club that have been growing in recent years. A club that have built a great squad and I'm very proud to be in the same dressing room with all the players and coaching staff.

The club is amazing in the way they treat the players, they make things really easy for us. I fell in love with City and I'm really happy to be a part of it."

The rainy climate of Manchester might be tough for a player coming from Spain to settle into, but Rodri and his family seem to be thriving:

"I like Manchester. It's pretty easy going, I feel very at ease in it, you can walk everywhere. It's not a big city. You have everything you need. You don't need a car at all. My family, my girlfriend, and my friends - they like it too!"

