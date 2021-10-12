    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Man City Midfielder Close To Signing New Contract - 'No Obstacles' Thought To Be In The Way

    Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is close to signing a new contract with the club, according to The Athletic.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Phil Foden's rise to footballing stardom has been quite extraordinary. 

    Only recently, the Stockport-born midfielder was nominated for the 2021 edition of France Football's Ballon d'Or at just 21 years of age.

    Off the back of a thrilling season, where Foden helped Manchester City win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reaching a club-first Champions League final, he was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year.

    READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

    READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

    A boyhood City fan, Foden has repeatedly told the press his goal is to remain at the club and be a permanent starter for as long as possible. And it seems like that's set to continue for a little while longer.

    According to the Athletic, Phil Foden is close to signing a new Manchester City contract.

    The club are now moving to tie the 21-year-old down to fresh terms, and while a new deal has not been finalised as of yet, there are not thought to be any big barriers to an agreement.

    READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

    READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

    After numerous calls for the youngster to leave the club on loan and experience more regular first-team football, Phil Foden has proven having patience is the key, and he has been rewarded by Pep Guardiola for doing just that.

    Just recently, Foden was the star in Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Constantly terrorising the backline, the midfielder left Anfield with a goal and assist to his name.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35395323
    News

    Man City Midfielder Close To Signing New Contract - 'No Obstacles' Thought To Be In The Way

    just now
    sipa_32115119
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Details of Conversation With Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo Prior to Man City Transfers

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_33492365
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals Three Main Premier League Title Rivals for Man City This Season

    46 minutes ago
    sipa_35448332
    News

    Two Man City Players Included in List of Top-30 Young Players in Europe - Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea Talents Included

    2 hours ago
    Foden Mount
    News

    Chelsea Star Mason Mount Heaps Praise on Man City Midfielder Labelled As 'Top, Top, Top Player"

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35484019
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Position Themselves As Potential Suitor for €60M-Rated Barcelona Star - Club Will Not Enter Bidding War

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33128314
    News

    "Pictures of Him On His Wall", "He Knows Ball!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Chelsea Star's Comments On Phil Foden

    3 hours ago
    Raz England
    Transfer Rumours

    Raheem Sterling Outlines Demands From Pep Guardiola Before Committing Man City Future

    4 hours ago