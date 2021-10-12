Man City Midfielder Close To Signing New Contract - 'No Obstacles' Thought To Be In The Way

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is close to signing a new contract with the club, according to The Athletic.

Phil Foden's rise to footballing stardom has been quite extraordinary.

Only recently, the Stockport-born midfielder was nominated for the 2021 edition of France Football's Ballon d'Or at just 21 years of age.

Off the back of a thrilling season, where Foden helped Manchester City win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reaching a club-first Champions League final, he was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year.

A boyhood City fan, Foden has repeatedly told the press his goal is to remain at the club and be a permanent starter for as long as possible. And it seems like that's set to continue for a little while longer.

The club are now moving to tie the 21-year-old down to fresh terms, and while a new deal has not been finalised as of yet, there are not thought to be any big barriers to an agreement.

After numerous calls for the youngster to leave the club on loan and experience more regular first-team football, Phil Foden has proven having patience is the key, and he has been rewarded by Pep Guardiola for doing just that.

Just recently, Foden was the star in Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Constantly terrorising the backline, the midfielder left Anfield with a goal and assist to his name.

