Man City midfielder 'likes to believe' he is one of the world's best players

markgough96

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has confessed that he likes 'to believe' that he is one of the best players in world football, in conversation with B/R Football.

In a live Instagram interview with B/R Football, Bernardo was asked if he feels that he is one of the best players in the world. "I like to believe [I am]', answered the Portugal international. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

However, Bernardo also added that such labels were not something that he concerned himself with. "I always work to try and be a better player, I don't think a lot about those kind of things. I only think about trying to be better, win as much titles as possible...", he said. 

"If people enjoy watching me play, that is the most important thing - what I like is to enjoy what I do and for people to enjoy watching me play!", Bernardo concluded. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Last season, Bernardo was undoubtedly one of the best players in world football. He played a pivotal role in City's title success and unprecedented domestic treble, earning himself a spot in the PFA Team of the Year and the club's official Player of the Year accolade. 

In the present season, though, the City winger has failed to repeat the consistent world-class performances that earned him such plaudits. Nevertheless, Bernardo remains a fan favourite and there is little doubt that he has the talent to consolidate his status as one of the best players in European football. 

