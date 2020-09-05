Man City midfielder could be handed his first international cap later today

As England get set to kick off their UEFA Nations League Campaign, Manchester City starlet Phil Foden has finally been given his first senior national call up and England manager Gareth Southgate is 'giving serious consideration' to starting the youngster, reports the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s starting rotation during the project restart matches in the Premier League, often featuring as a winger or a false nine.

This versatility has impressed Gareth Southgate who had this to say about Foden: “We see him being with us moving forward. Nothing I've seen this week would suggest in any way that that’s not going to be the case. He can play eight, 10, seven, 11. He’s a beautiful player to watch.”

Southgate also added his reasoning for the timing of the call up for the Manchester City midfielder: "We are conscious that he’s a hugely exciting talent. We didn’t want to expose that too early. We felt at the end of the season and post lockdown he had a really good run of games. You could see that physically he had adapted."

Foden and England kick off their campaign against Iceland in Reykjavík.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra