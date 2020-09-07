Man City midfielder fined following Covid-19 restriction breach - club release statement

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will not be a part of England’s second Nations League’s game against Denmark, after the Mail reported that the pair were in hot water for bringing girls back to the team hotel.

Foden, who added receiving his first senior England cap to an ever growing list of personal achievements on Saturday against Iceland, was handed a start by manager Gareth Southgate and featured for 68 minutes of the 1-0 win.

The 20-year-old, who described making his England debut as “a dream come true”, is now thought to be in trouble with the both the FA and Icelandic authorities. Sami Mokbel of the Mail, who initially broke the news, claims that Foden could face disciplinary action for allegedly bringing girls back to the team hotel along with team mate Mason Greenwood.

Foden and Greenwood’s first call ups will end prematurely with the pair not travelling to Denmark with the rest of the squad later today.

Gareth Southgate has said: "Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble and so we had to decide very quickly that they couldn’t have any interaction with the team.

[they] wouldn’t be able to travel to training and given the procedures we have to follow now they have to travel back to England separately.”

Horour S Jonsson reported that the players had been found guilty of breaking Icelandic pandemic laws by allegedly bringing non-team members back to the team hotel; while the original story also suggested they could be charged with breaking the FA’s own behavioural rules.

It was later reported, as stated by Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, that both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood had each been fined 250,000 Icelandic Krona [£1,300] for breaking Iceland's Covid-19 laws. It is a personal fine, and therefore cannot be paid by the FA or their clubs.

The incident, which although not confirmed would likely overshadow a momentous and successful occasion for Foden wouldn’t be the first time a Manchester City players conduct while on international duty has been thrown into disrupt in recent times. Raheem Sterling was discharged from England duty last November after an incident with Joe Gomez.

