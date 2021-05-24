Man City Midfielder Heaps Praise on Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been full of praise for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the Champions League Final, as he described him as "a great manager."

Ilkay Gundogan, who played under the recently appointed Chelsea manager at Borussia Dortmund, was incredibly appreciative of the 47 year-old, as he spoke about his former boss ahead of this weekend's Champions League Final against the West London club.

Reflecting on his time in Germany under the management of Tuchel, the Manchester City midfielder said, "It was great to have him for a year. I didn't expect much when it was announced he would be the manager. I was even in talks to leave, but I had one call with him, he presented himself to me on holiday and it was a really good call."

"He explained a few things how he wanted to play and train. Everything he said he proved in that season. I was surprised how well he worked with the team, how his tactics were. I think he taught me a lot, he's a great manager. I really like him and his staff and I'm looking forward to playing against him."

Ilkay Gundogan, who was Pep Guardiola's first signing as Manchester City manager in June 2016, has won 10 pieces of silverware since joining from Borussia Dortmund, but when asked to compare Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, the German international replied, "Both are great managers tactically."

Ilkay Gundogan went on to say that they "both deal with possible difficulties they might face, both adapt certain things in their game and they have quality players to work with."

Ilkay Gundogan also said Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel's management style was partly responsible for the two teams reaching the Champions League Final as he told the media on Monday, "This is a part of why both teams reach the final."

"A perfect mix of the right manager and right players. I'm expecting a game of a high level, exciting game. Two teams of the same level and that's what will make it so exciting. Little details will decide the game at the end. We'll try to put these details in our favour."

