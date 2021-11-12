Man City Midfielder Provides Fitness Update After Concerns Over Hamstring Injury Sustained on International Duty

Cole Palmer has relieved concerns over a potential spell on the sidelines after the Manchester City starlet was taken off with a hamstring injury in England U-21's 3-1 victory over Czech Republic U-21's on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old started the game in bright fashion, as he set up Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon for the opener with just four minutes played.

Palmer, who has made seven first-team appearances for City since August, was replaced by Angel Gomes in the 73rd minute after picking up a hamstring injury.

It was expected that the Wythenshawe-born star would return to the Manchester City camp instead of travelling to Georgia for his side's U-21 friendly clash on Tuesday after being assessed by England medics,

Though a detailed assessment on the extent of the issue is still expected in the coming days, Palmer has provided a minor update on the seriousness of the injury.

In an Instagram story on Friday evening, the midfielder wrote: "Back soon, nothing serious," which will come as a relief to Manchester City supporters, who have been impressed by Palmer's performances for the first-team.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be ready to face Georgia on Tuesday, before he returns to City ahead of their upcoming ties with Everton and PSG in the coming weeks.

Since his integration to the Manchester City senior squad, Palmer has put in a series of impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side, as he bagged his first Champions League goal in his side's 5-1 drubbing of Club Brugge in October.

The teenager netted his first senior goal for his boyhood side in their 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in September.

He started and played 75 minutes in City's Carabao Cup loss to West Ham on penalties, with Gabriel Jesus replacing him to try and influence proceedings against the Hammers.

The Englishman has registered six goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City's sides since the start of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Palmer's development across the club's academy ranks, and should the midfielder continue to impress, he should continue getting minutes for the first-team amid what is set to be a jam-packed schedule after the ongoing international break.

