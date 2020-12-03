SI.com
City Xtra
Man City midfielder provides major hint on his future during interview

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City legend Fernandinho has further spoken out about his increasingly likely exit from the club next summer, saying “to finish my Manchester City journey winning the Champions League would be the dream”.

The Brazilian went on to say, “It is important for humans to have dreams, we get out of bed every day with goals, and my goal is to win the Champions League at the of end my career with Manchester City.”

Clearly suggesting that this is his indeed final season in Manchester, Fernandinho has assumed the role as club captain following David Silva’s transfer to Real Sociedad over the summer.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)

Fernandinho, now 35 years-old, was recently reported to not be expecting a contract renewal next summer when his contract is due to expire. It is believed that several clubs in his native Brazil are eager to land a deal with the midfielder, whilst City Football Group’s New York City FC has also been mentioned.

The defensive midfielder turned centre back made the move to The Etihad back in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk, where during the deal he wavered £4 million in unpaid wages from the Ukrainian club to help expedite the move.

It is fair to say his services for The Cityzens have granted him club legend status, pulling the sky-blue shirt on some 320 times over the past eight seasons, and becoming a pivotal player in the Guardiola era.

