Man City midfielder provides update on future - player feels playing under Pep Guardiola is like a 'masters degree'

Manchester City loanee Yangel Herrera has admitted he's ready for the challenge of playing under Pep Guardiola once his returns to the club in the summer.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo ahead of Granada's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United on Thursday night, Herrera was asked about his future beyond this season.

The 23-year-old has said he learned a lot while he trained with Manchester City in the summer of 2018, and humorously compared working with Pep Guardiola to a 'masters degree'.

"I learned a lot when I was training in Manchester with Man City. It was in December 2018. That time, surrounded by great footballers, helped me to gain experience. Being with Pep Guardiola was [like] a master’s degree."

He continued, "It helped me to see that one day I could also have my place in an elite club. I looked good. I didn’t feel weird about being in that dressing room."

Talking about Pep Guardiola and how he operates on a day to day basis, Yangel Herrera couldn't hide his excitement at the prospect of working with the Catalan boss once again.

“I’m looking forward to it. I work to achieve something like that. I left Manchester with that apprenticeship: that I can play for Man City or for another elite club."

If the midfielder was to come into the first team during the upcoming summer, he could possibly be replacing club captain Fernandinho, who is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his current contract in June, but it's a challenge that Herrera feels he is ready for.

"I have been in Spain for two years playing at a good level but I am ready to face any challenge if an opportunity like that is given."

