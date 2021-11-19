Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training After Injury Scare on International Duty

    Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer trained with the first-team squad on Thursday after returning early from the England U-21 camp with a hamstring injury last week.
    The 19-year-old withdrew from international duty after coming off in the 73rd minute of England U-21's 3-1 win over Czech Republic U-21's, where he set up Anthony Gordon to score in the first-half.

    Palmer travelled back to Manchester for further tests following the thigh/hamstring injury, as he missed out on the young Lions' 3-2 loss to Georgia U-21's on Tuesday.

    The Manchester City academy graduated provided a minor hint on the extent of the injury in an Instagram story on Friday evening, where the Wythenshawe-born star wrote, "Back soon, nothing serious!"

    However, the midfielder could be in line to make the bench for the Sky Blues' league clash with Everton on Sunday after training with the first-team squad this week following his early return from international duty, as per Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

    Since his integration to the Manchester City senior squad, Palmer has put in a series of impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side, as he bagged his first Champions League goal in his side's 5-1 drubbing of Club Brugge in October.

    The teenager netted his first senior goal for his boyhood side in their 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in September.

    He started and played 75 minutes in City's Carabao Cup loss to West Ham on penalties, with Gabriel Jesus replacing him to try and influence proceedings against the Hammers.

    The Englishman has registered six goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City's sides since the start of the campaign.

    Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Palmer's development across the club's academy ranks, and should the midfielder continue to impress, he should continue getting minutes for the first-team amid what is set to be a jam-packed schedule after the ongoing international break.

    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training After Injury Scare on International Duty

