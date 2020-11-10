SI.com
Man City midfielder reveals coronavirus infection affected him "physically, but also psychologically"

markgough96

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has spoken about how his infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) affected him "physically" and "psychologically", reports SportWitness. 

Gundogan is currently on international duty with the Germany squad. Speaking to the national team's media, he opened up on his experience of coronavirus and how he is eager for the return of fans to matches. 

"Before [I got] the coronavirus, I didn't take it seriously", Gundogan said.

"Afterwards my thinking changed. It doesn't only do something to you physically, but also psychologically. You worry. Everything is written in the stars...", he added. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Aside from the existential crisis it provoked in the Man City midfielder, the German also admitted he yearns for the returns of fans to stadiums.

"We long for the time when people can go to the stadium. That is what we're playing for. It would be nice if it happened quickly. But in general, the health of all people is important", Gundogan said. 

With positive news emerging about the prospect of vaccines soon being ready to be rolled out, Gundogan's wish, shared by countless others, is hopefully one step closer to being realised. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Gundogan's Germany face Czech Republic in a friendly on Wednesday, before facing Ukraine and Spain in the UEFA Nations League - where he could come up across teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ferran Torres. 

-----

