Man City midfielder set for new bumper contract worth £150k per week

Reports have suggested that Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to be offered a bumper new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with talks already ongoing between the two parties, according to 90min Football.

The affectionately nicknamed 'Stockport Iniesta' has begun this season in fine form, continuing on from his hot streak at the back end of last season that led to his first senior England call up.

The exit of Premier League icon David Silva has led to added expectancy on the 20-year-old, with a huge show of faith by Pep Guardiola, who has opted to use his young super-star over entering the market for a replacement.

This looks like it is soon to be reflected in Phil Foden's contract, with the now first-team regular set to see his wages hike from £30k to £150k a week.

