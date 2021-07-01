Man City Midfielder Signs New Five-Year Deal until 2026

Manchester City central midfielder, Lewis Fiorini has signed a new five-year deal at the club until 2026.

First broke by academy experts MCFCReserves&Academy on Twitter, the 19-year-old has seen his hard work behind the scenes pay off with this new deal.

With his current contract set to expire, Fiorini put pen to paper on a five-year extension just this afternoon.

The midfielder has seemingly impressed Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City coaches, after he spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at NAC Breda. In the Dutch second tier, he managed six goals and five assists in his time at the club.

Only recently, the youngster spoke to Not The Old Firm about his time out on loan and his experience since returning to the Academy Stadium.

“When they went back on June 1st I was lucky enough to train with the first-team until they flew out to Lisbon for the Champions League, so that was about 10 weeks,” Fiorini began.

“Without playing games I felt like I learned so much. I could feel myself getting better with the players around me."

It's unknown at this stage what Manchester City plan to do with the talented midfielder next season. There were hints earlier today that Pep Guardiola is eyeing up the talent in his academy to help the first team next season.

However, it's unlikely at this stage he'll play any more part than just training with the senior players, so another loan spell to test his talents is still a significant possibility.

