Man City midfielder signs new four-year contract until 2025 - Leeds United showed interested

Adam Booker

Tommy Doyle has signed a new four-year deal at Manchester City keeping him in sky blue until 2025. 

Leeds United were interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder, but he was convinced enough by the pathway put forward by City.

Doyle, a lifelong Manchester City supporter had this to say on his decision to commit his future to the Etihad club:

“I’ve grown as a player and a person with this club. It means so much, I’m a fan as well. I've been through so much with this club and with the first-team, I'm going to continue to learn more off the manager, the coaching staff and the players..."

“I am very happy with my progress. I am just trying to use the staff and players as much as possible to get as much information and for me to grow as a player and person…"

"I think the main thing is stepping out on that pitch and when I have done it I have loved every minute of it. Hopefully this season I can get some more appearances and keep kicking on.”

Doyle made three senior appearances for City in domestic competitions in the 2019/20 season, as well as making the match day squad for three rounds of Champions League fixtures. 

