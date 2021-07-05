Man City Midfielder Spotted In Leaked 2021/2022 Home Kit

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been spotted sporting the unreleased 2021/2022 home shirt, in a video released on social media this week.

While the new shirt for the upcoming season is yet to be officially released by the club, fans are more than aware of what is to come, with various leaked images and designs emerging across social media over the last few weeks.

It is expected that a traditional Sky Blue colour scheme will be complimented by a digital clock pattern as a reference to Sergio Aguero's historic goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 - with the goal time printed within the shirt.

This week, a new image of the shirt has emerged, within a video posted on social media.

In a tweet, which has since been deleted, a number of Manchester City players provided best wishes to a school following sports successes.

Within the video, Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri was seen wearing what is expected to be the 2021/2022 home shirt, as per various leaks and reports across social media from the past few weeks.

There is a feeling in some quarters that Manchester City could look to release the new home shirt in the next two weeks, however this is yet to be confirmed by the club.

In terms of on-field fixtures, Manchester City are set to take on two pre-season fixtures ahead of the Community Shield clash against Leicester City at Wembley - once against Preston at the Academy Stadium, before travelling to France to face City Football Group owned Troyes.

